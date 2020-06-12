Editor:
What are the council members of Payson thinking? Have they learned nothing in the last four months? The numbers have shown COVID-19 cases and the deaths caused by it are now increasing the fastest since the pandemic started. Why does the brain trust of our town think it necessary to host a gathering of people from around the state (potentially more than the permanent population in our community) where COVID-19 may be more prevalent for a fireworks display?
Let’s also not forget the heightened fire danger we face this season. I feel this would put our community at an increased and unnecessary risk. It’s an all around bad idea.
It’s time the town officials started making the health, safety and welfare of our residents who elected them a priority. Let’s postpone the Fourth of July fireworks display until a safer time (maybe Labor Day, Veterans Day or Christmas).
Tamara Myers
