I am compelled to write in support of the local gun store sign and its content by the continued printing of letters regarding the wording to be “unacceptable.”
Free speech is protected by the Constitution as our first absolute right for a reason. Just because some people do not agree with the content of the free speech does not amount to currency by which it may be abridged. Of course, the use of free speech is regulated to protect the public, but posting an opinion or even a public insult is still protected and should remain so. The sign has been reworded to something else for maybe two weeks, perhaps the feelings of the owner have changed, perhaps he got the reaction desired. Either way, it was and is his sign to do with as he pleases.
S.O. posted a lame trope aligning conservative values and/or actions to the KKK and further labels a previous writer a terrorist by surmising other “actions” that might be taken. That is indeed free speech, but it is also hateful invective for no reason but to surreptitiously show his political leaning. A civil society should expect more. A.S. also took time and energy to complain about the sign, which had been changed even before she decided to write about others and their projected news sources or political leanings. She then showed stupendous hypocrisy by creating her own coded insults. What a treat for the readers. M.I. had the least ridiculous complaint, but still linked the sign with being reckless and insensitive. This writer feels that the sign was put up to create a reaction, which it got. I further suppose that more people went into the gun store in agreement than to complain, but have not yet called or gone there to verify.
