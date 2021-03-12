Editor:
A few months ago, a person donated a significant amount of fishing tackle to me to recondition and donate to a charitable organization to sell. Payson does not have a source for good used tackle. I approached Luci Trushel, manager of the Humane Society Resale store, as a member of Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited, with a proposal for a fishing store as part of their charitable sales. This developed to a twice a year used fishing tackle sale of fly-fishing, bait fishing, spinning and spin casting equipment. We will divide proceeds between the Humane Society and Payson Flycasters with our club’s portion used to support local kids’ fishing programs or other local fishing needs.
To accomplish this, funds and materials for a storage shed at the thrift store were donated by Payson Flycasters and the shed was built by senior members.
We are collecting additional fishing equipment donations. Our primary collection date is March 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society Thrift Store on Main Street. They will then sell items at the thrift store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 during the Main Street First Friday event. The sale will extend to Saturday morning if needed. The sale will occur at the west side of the Humane Society Thrift Store.
For more information, visit paysonflycasters.org or call Ric Hinkie 928-848-4501 or Tom Herman 602-620-8554, co-leaders of Payson Flycasters.
Gary Bedsworth, Payson
