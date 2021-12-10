In the Nov. 30 article titled “One in 10 streets needs resurfacing,” Jim Toureg, from IMS stated “.. a budget of $3.56 million PER YEAR will achieve (a balance for road repair and) ... the town should resurvey their roads every three years.” Three and a half MILLION dollars needed annually, to bring our streets up to standard. This is due to neglect and a complete disregard for annual needed maintenance over many years.
It seems over the years, our town’s governments have ignored needed repairs and maintenance on the things we already have. Instead, they are always looking for something new to spend our limited resources on.
Now they are entertaining a 49-year multi-million dollar commitment for yet a fourth park for our little town of 16,000, mostly retired folks.
Why can’t we concentrate on improving and maintaining what we already have first, before reaching for another “shiny bauble”? Our sales tax is among the highest in the state. We also have a 2.88% grocery tax! Property taxes are rising every year. Our water rates; already well above the state average; are now set for another 26% rate increase over the next four years! This to pay for a $53 million water project, we are already committed to. And sadly, we may never get our annual allotment of acre-feet from it, due to water shortages through the West.
And as more and more staff are hired, the town’s budget overhead just keeps getting larger and larger. When the next recession hits, and it will; we will be in even more dire straits than during the past economic downturn.
I’m asking the town government, to put away their grandiose dreams, and fix what we have first, before adding more liability to the town’s fragile income base. You owe it to the residents of Payson to show fiscal responsibility. Keep our goals attainable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!