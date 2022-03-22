Editor:

This is for the fella parading around town with a single red, white and blue flag in the back of his pickup truck which reads, “Let’s go Brandon.”

While you clown around, abusing the sacred freedoms you, yourself possess, tantruming around about masks and shots, buying guns like hamburgers and flying huge, adolescent code slogans, Ukrainians are fighting for the basics. You want to fly a flag that means something? Fly the Blue and Yellow right now- blue stripe up.

A. Raymond Hudson

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Karen,

Why do you care? And why should somebody fly the flag of a corrupt nation halfway around the world? You can do whatever you'd like and it's unlikely anybody will care, why not show the same respect?

Jack

donmanthe
Don Manthe

Yah, "why do you think anybody will care, why not show the same respect?"..🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh the irony, comrade!🤣🤣🤣🤣

