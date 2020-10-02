Editor:
In 2016 Mitch McConnell blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland because it was an election year. Yet in 2020, an election year, the ink on the death certificate of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hadn’t time to dry before McConnell announced plans to replace her while Donald Trump is still president. What a hypocrite!
Flipping the Senate from Republican to Democrat control will oust McConnell as majority leader. I urge the citizens of Arizona to help with this by voting for Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
(1) comment
Mark Kelly isn't the answer to anything dealing with hypocrisy if that's why you're voting for him. I'll go ahead and keep my rights and not vote for that extreme anti-gun liberal with heavy funding from taxpayers and communist China.
Jack
