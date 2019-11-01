Focus on making town better
Editor:
I read with sadness and dismay the article describing our town’s newest committee, Payson Subcommittee to Review Past Capital Improvement Projects (PSRPCIP). My first thought was, “Do we have nothing else for our council and town staff to do than pore over a library full of receipts of past projects to look for mistakes, and form subcommittees of the subcommittee?” As I drove to work wondering about what I read and felt, it occurred to me that the desire to form these committees is likely rooted in distrust.
Distrust in past councils, staffs and other entities that must have been at best naive, and at worst sinister in their decision making, simply because “I and my group” were not involved. It seems to me that the snowball of distrust we are witnessing and feeling at the national level toward our government and institutions, has filtered down to local government.
If the FBI, Supreme Court, Congress and the most evil institution of all, “the media,” can’t be trusted, then how can we trust a bunch of “good ol’ boys” to actually get a $50 million contract right?
Most individuals in Congress of both parties, are smart, caring people who want to do what’s best for their constituents and country. And I feel the same about the current and past councils that I have trusted to serve our town for the past 27 years I have been here. Of course, I have disagreed with some, and looked forward to voting them out of office, but have always trusted the American representative system to work.
I suspect the PSRPCIP and its subcommittees will discover some mistakes in their hours of study, as humans do tend to make them. But I would prefer a forward looking council that seeks to spend its valuable time on how we can build on the good work of previous councils, appreciating past efforts to improve the town, and looking for new ideas in our fast changing world and town.
I understand the need to learn from the past to not repeat mistakes, but maybe start with a different mindset and premise ... that previous councils, staffs and entities while imperfect, were trying to make the town better, just like you.
Who knows, maybe we can start building trust again in our national institutions by going out on a limb and trusting our local institutions a little more.
Scott Nossek, Payson
(1) comment
And we also know that the likes of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, etc. have been less than forthright in their actions and have intentionally violated the law (Fusion GPS, etc.)
Ii is endemic in all layers of government that when a single group are in charge for decades, they almost always give themselves authority they do not have AND generally, they feel they are not subserviant to the rule of law and extend special benefits to their associates to the detriment of the taxpayers. When that happens, they need to be held accountable for their civil and criminal actions. Bringing such inappropriate actions to the light of day is important in our representative form of government. If there has been no inappropriate actions by preceding leaders, that is also important for the public trust in their government. Either result is a win for the citizens of Payson.
