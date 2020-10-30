Editor:
Jolynn Schinstock is refreshing during a time of such contention in politics. She places principle on issues that matter to the majority of the people she represents. She isn’t influenced by power and she won’t feel pressured to vote in favor of one group over another. She will vote her conscious on issues and stand up against those who want her to lean issues in favor of their agenda. She is smart and intuitive and most of all, someone who truly cares about Payson. She has exceptional leadership skills and knows how to manage finances.
The most impressive character trait about Jolynn is that she will not lower her moral character to have mudslinging debates in order to sell herself. Her character stands alone. She will represent her causes and never back down. This election shouldn’t come down to who has more money to spend or who has the bigger signs on the street. It should be about creating community building and uniting our town. Having someone who cares more about the voice of the people than the politics of a group of people who want to remain in control to pass their agendas for their own personal motives.
I am personally tired of all of this “needing to win attitudes.” Doing every ruthless and unethical thing imaginable to manipulate is the way things have always been done to serve their agenda. The good old saying says “if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always got.” More of the same! Issues should be presented, contemplated and voted on weighing independently on the pros and cons. The way it has been in recent years comes down to this group always voting together in the favor of their agenda which wins the majority not based on principle or ethics, but by majority vote.
Jolynn is exactly what we need for town council. She is ethical and she votes her mind by facts and conscious. She will not cower or be bullied into her decision-making. How refreshing! She takes into consideration all aspects of any situation and based on her knowledge and intelligence, proceeds to stand her ground wherever it takes her. How refreshing! I want to vote on someone who will be genuine. She is educated on issues and has the ethics and background necessary to bring about old-fashion values and change. She presents hope! Isn’t that what we all want?
Deanna Wright
