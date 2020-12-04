Editor:
Please! Payson is now the hot spot for the coronavirus. Everyone needs to wear a mask. Gila County is one of four counties in the state that doesn’t yet meet the state’s advisory guidelines for the phased reopening of schools or high-risk businesses, like bars and gyms. The bar in Star Valley continues with many patrons dancing to the music and not wearing masks. We need to follow the guidelines for everyone’s sake. Please.
Steve Bingham, Payson
(1) comment
Thank God that the 'rona took out the flu, as we come into flu season. Nobody is getting sick from anything else at this point. That is some kind of smart virus.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!