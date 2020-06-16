Forrest Gump logic
Editor:
Burn your cities down.
Placate to the liberal agenda.
Defund the local police.
Stupid is as stupid does.
David Wait, Star Valley
(1) comment
David,
You forgot one key step before defunding the police and abolishing the departments.
Attempt to pass legislation to remove law abiding citizens 2nd Amendment rights because the police will be there to protect them, so they don't need guns.
I'm happy to see that some businesses that were burned are opting to not come back. Why would they?
At least Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam have been disarmed. You can't make this stuff up.
Jack
