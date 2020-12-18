Editor:
On Dec. 4, 2020 the Forest Service released a draft decision on the Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River Comprehensive River Management Plan. This decision is the culmination of over a decade of work with partners to decide on how to manage a biologically, culturally, and geologically rich landscape that we all value. A recent Roundup article characterized the decision as decreasing parking and use, but only when compared to a couple of the six alternatives considered during the analysis process. In reality it would maintain current use levels and authorize infrastructure and monitoring that may lead to an increase in use and parking in future years. Furthermore, the decision would authorize repairs to the closed segment of Forest Road 708, which would reconnect Rim Country communities with Fossil Creek and allow use by all permitted vehicles.
Funding for the repairs of the road would be a major obstacle. Budgets are tight and have been focused on addressing wildfire, restoring forests, and maintaining infrastructure. This decision would enable us to work with partners and also request special funds from the current administration to facilitate these costly repairs.
The management of Fossil Creek differs from and complements nearby sites including Slide Rock State Park and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park by providing recreation opportunities that these others do not, such as boating, overnight camping, and access to nearby wilderness. This decision would continue to provide for enriching recreational experiences that don’t exist any other place and will continue to draw visitors from the nearby Phoenix metropolitan area to even international visitors. Our decision would expand contributions by tourism to local economies without resulting in traffic and degradation of the very elements that make Fossil Creek so valued.
The Forest Service recognizes emergency service access to Fossil Creek is a serious matter. This is evident by the work we have accomplished over the last several years. We will continue this effort through administrative means that go beyond the decision and allow our partners flexibility to address safety issues through education, engineering solutions, and effective emergency response.
I encourage you to take a look at the draft decision. Those that participated in the planning process have the opportunity to object to the decision for the next several weeks. To review the decision or learn more about the objection process, please visit our project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=27457.
Laura Jo West
Coconino National Forest supervisor
