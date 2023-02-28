Fox News was the brainchild of Roger Ailes, who, in the Nixon administration, conceived of a Republican propaganda television channel. In 1996, Ailes’ concept was backed by Rupert Murdoch, the right-wing, billionaire, media mogul, and Fox News was born. From the beginning, Fox News was split between two sides: one side reported facts and truth; the other side put out propaganda. The propaganda side was the reason for Fox, but the fact side was needed to give it credibility. Inevitably, as it gained viewers, Fox created a viewership who, with mounting vehemence, unquestioningly believed the lies Fox was spewing out. But by the 2020 election, Fox’s viewers were completely in thrall, not to Fox, but to an amoral, continual liar named Donald Trump. Trump now controlled Fox’s audience – not Fox.
On election night, when Fox’s fact side, its Decision Desk, called Arizona for Joe Biden, not Trump, Fox’s viewers exploded with rage. Worse, Fox was the first news outlet to make the call. The fact side of Fox had inadvertently put the entire network in deadly peril.
Why was this election call so dangerous to Fox? Since Fox began, right-wing media had grown, with outlets even more radical than Fox. Newcomers like Newsmax and OAN not only were more lie-committed than Fox, they knew if Fox broadcast the facts, the truth, viewers would desert Fox – for them. After the Arizona call, panic ran through Fox like wildfire. Most panicked was Tucker Carlson, Trump’s most slavish acolyte. What was the dilemma? Everyone at Fox knew the Arizona call was correct. But Trump had gone all-in on his claim that he had won – Arizona and the nation. Viewers dropped Fox for Newsmax. Fox’s stock price plunged. The message was unequivocal: commit to Trump’s lie – or else.
The Dominion Company’s voting machines are used throughout the U.S. Fox claimed Dominion’s voting machines switched votes for Trump to votes for Biden. Dominion sued Fox for lying. In discovery, Dominion got texts and emails from Fox executives and on-air hosts. These private messages proved that everyone at Fox knew Biden had won and Trump had lost. But with their viewers fleeing and their stock plummeting, what did Fox do? They fired their truth-tellers and made the lie as ubiquitous as the sunshine.
Fox knows they are lying. Thanks to Dominion, we now know as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!