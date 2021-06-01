Editor:
We attempted to report a way of tracking down fraudulent callers who were using unassigned CenturyLink phone numbers and misleading ID names to (the Payson Police Department), but were referred to AG’s office, which required a form which would not load.
The reason I was concerned was in addition to local numbers of callers, they were using the Payson Unified School District, which meant they were calling from their job, when people were anxiously waiting to hear if the schools were to be open. Another one was from Gila County Health when people were again waiting to be advised that their appointment had been scheduled for Covid shots. The current reason would be about receiving unemployment checks.
At any rate, CenturyLink now knows that we are able to identify that numbers which they have sold to unnamed sources are being used for scam callers and I am no longer receiving frequent calls from these particular numbers.
I’m sorry no one wished to track down the users in a town of older residents who often are targets of these types of calls. You may wish to publicize the type calls to look out for as I find it dangerous to be contacted in this manner and would like others to be alerted to how it could be used to obtain personal information and cause them financial loss.
Peggy S. Smith, Payson
