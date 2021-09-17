Editor:
Americans like to claim that they can say anything because they are protected by their First Amendment rights, but the reality is that some types of speech are not protected.
Fighting words:
Fighting words, written or verbal, create a confrontation. By using fighting words, you are not protected by the First Amendment because the words incite hatred or violence and disrupt overall peace.
Defamation:
Defamation is a false statement presented as a fact that causes damage to a person. Libel is a false defamatory statement made in writing. Slander is a false defamatory statement that is verbally spoken.
The First Amendment does not protect people from facing legal action if they defame another person through written or verbal communication.
In Arizona, defamation is a Tort. Oral or written, communicated to a third person that brings another into disrepute, contempt or ridicule or impeaches the person’s honesty, integrity, virtue, or reputation. A person is liable for the wrongful act, whether done accidentally or intentionally.
Lying:
The government can prohibit lying.
True threats:
This is why being careful about what you are putting on the internet is crucial.
If the threat is credible, there will be consequences. The context, intent, and target also matter.
Incitement:
Speech that pressures or encourages individuals to commit illegal and/or dangerous acts is not protected by the First Amendment. When the speech causes people to take unlawful actions, they are violating the right to Freedom of Speech.
Crimes involving speech:
Crimes that use speech to commit them, such as perjury, blackmail, and harassment are not protected by the First Amendment either. These are all crimes in and of themselves.
13-2921. Harassment; classification; definition
A. A person commits harassment if, with intent to harass or with knowledge that the person is harassing another person, the person:
1. Anonymously or otherwise contacts, communicates, or causes a communication with another person by verbal, electronic, mechanical, telegraphic, telephonic, or written means in a manner that harasses.
2. Continues to follow another person in or about a public place for no legitimate purpose after being asked to desist.
3. Repeatedly commits an act or acts that harass another person.
4. Surveils or causes another person to surveil a person for no legitimate purpose.
Some in our community may be well served to read this more than once.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
Excellent letter. Big round of applause to you!
