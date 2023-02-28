I have been watching with great interest how the saga of the war against the homeless would unfold in Payson. While I am glad the town council did not restrict the right to protest, hold signs, and ask for money on the street corners, I am concerned with where the Town of Payson might be headed.
As Americans, we respect the right to free speech even if others say something with which we disagree. Alan R. Hudson, in his recent rant apparently wants everyone to agree with him or keep their mouths shut. He would live in a world where he is spared the views of others with whom he disagrees. This is the definition of closed-mindedness.
We need more people on street corners holding signs. We need more people demanding redress for grievances. We need more young people exercising their right to free speech, even if it is speech with which Mr. Hudson disagrees or finds repugnant.
If the Town of Payson does eventually try to limit free speech on the street corners, they will find this battle has been fought in many places and by people of divergent viewpoints. Should we not desire a world where we see “Dump Trump” in front of the Danzeisen Dairy and “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ” at the corner of Highways 87 and 260? It is clear those of Mr. Hudson’s mindset realize their opinions cannot win in a true marketplace of ideas.
