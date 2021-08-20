Editor:
Well, well, well … I never thought I would see our local conservatives support “Freedom of Choice,” but there it was on a big sign along with “Their Body, Their Choice.” Strange how freedom of choice is applicable to the bodies of health care workers but not to the bodies of women seeking health care.
Whatever happened to the GOP pro-life stance? You cannot be pro-life and pro-pandemic just as you cannot espouse family values if you are willing to sicken or kill your family and others.
My suggestion for a sign at the next demonstration is: “I’m Pro-life! I got vaccinated and am wearing a mask in public places.”
Pat Edelen Smith, Payson
Even more telling, is the fact that liberals no longer use that mantra when it truly is "My Body", my choice! It only works for them when they are ending someone else's life in the womb.
