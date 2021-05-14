Editor:
During my 40-plus-year career in classroom teaching, a hallmark of education in a free society has always been the ability to engage students in classroom discussions of controversial topics, even sensitive ones such a racism.
Now that long-standing standard is being threatened by a bill (SB 1532) being pushed through the Republican controlled Arizona Legislature that would fine teachers if they allowed classroom discussions on certain controversial topics, such as racism. While the stated objective of this legislation — “to ensure students aren’t taught that their race, ethnicity or sex determines their character” — seems lofty and agreeable enough, the bill itself sets a dangerous precedent due to the fact that controversial topics are subjective and, well, controversial. To list even a fraction of the controversial topics that some future legislature could declare off limits would put this opinion statement well beyond the Roundup’s word limit.
My bottom line is that SB 1532 never should have been introduced in the first place, and should be soundly defeated.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!