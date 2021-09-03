Freedom
Editor:
The council has put me on the agenda to be removed from the parks/rec board for writing letters to the editor. Most of my letters mention the pool or splash pad for the kids and my opinion and difference of opinion of some of the town council and staff guess I can’t have my freedom of speech if I’m on the parks/rec board volunteering for the town.
I truly have the kids at heart in this town and will do whatever I can to get their pool back open, splash pad built and more activities.
I love the parks and want to keep our amenities maintained for all ages to use.
I am in favor of the new parks and rec center for all, but let’s not lose what we have in the meantime, especially if a new pool takes 10 years to build instead of two, as quoted. So I’ll stand for the kids and for my freedom of speech.
I also really appreciate the Roundup for allowing me to express my opinion. I read a lot of letters to editor that I disagree with. Doesn’t the town council have better things to put on the agenda than me?
My head may still be on the chopping block for another letter, and when that occurs, I’ll write another letter and yell out “freedom!”
Dave Golembewski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!