Felicia French is the real deal! She is a strong, smart and dedicated Arizonan!
Her background as a registered nurse, a medical evacuation helicopter pilot, former senior medical adviser, and Community Emergency Response Team volunteer is the foundation of her desire to raise the level of Arizona’s emergency response preparedness whether for a pandemic, forest fires, floods, or some other crisis.
Her rise from private to colonel in the U.S. Army and Arizona National Guard attests to her determination and leadership skills.
Her commitment to affordable health care and a strong public school system are paramount in her vision for Arizona.
When we first met Felicia in 2018, she spoke at length about her mission to increase rural broadband especially for the underserved populations which make up a lot of LD 6. Two years later that has become an even more important issue during COVID-19, when so many rural Arizonans struggle with lack of internet connections and cellphone service.
In 2019, Felicia hiked the entire Arizona Trail to experience the magnificence of Arizona’s natural beauty and resources and to sense the issues most on people’s minds. That experience made her even more determined to protect Arizona’s water, air quality and public land.
We find Felicia to be honest, humble, incredibly qualified, diligent, and about as nonpartisan as anyone running for office we’ve ever gotten to know. She has served in the military for 32 years and recently volunteered as a nurse on the Navajo Nation. Arizona would be extremely well-served with her in the state Senate.
Finally, Felicia supports the Second Amendment; don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. But, as a military nurse and commander, she has seen the horrific injuries and aftermath from military-style weapons; she stands for responsible and common-sense gun ownership.
We strongly recommend that everyone find a way to learn about her integrity and dedication, even during these crazy, complex times. She is the real deal for sure!
Polly and Bill Cullen
I agree with the Cullens that Felicia French is the real deal. Her stance on the importance of funding public education impresses me. I’m tired of seeing our hard earned tax dollars go to private charter schools, at the expense of public education.
