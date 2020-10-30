Editor:
Felicia French cares about the environment and has for years.
I met Felicia in 2014 hiking with a group from Pine. My husband and I had just retired and moved here. I asked Felicia for a recommendation of a trash pickup company and to my surprise she didn’t use one. Felicia recycles and her food scraps go into her compost bin, so she makes very little trash. Then she told me about the use of LED light and how to catch rain water to water my plants and that it would be great if people would take 5-minute showers to conserve water.
Getting to know her better I found out that she had volunteered at Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental organization that I had also volunteered with. What a small world!
Felicia is the real thing, she cares about our district, and she even volunteered at a hospital in Tuba City at the onset of COVID because the Navajo community was so hard hit. She cares about our district and all of the people.
Felicia’s opponent lives in Tempe, Legislative District 1 and has refused to debate Felicia so we still don’t know what her policies are. I believe she will be using us as a stepping stone to a political career and I for one refuse to be anybody’s stepping stone.
Elena Meyer, Pine
(1) comment
Yes, Felicia is so skilled it is remarkable. Behind that skill is a humble and kind person that will serve this district well. It is stunning to me that her opponent's campaign and outside dark money PACs have spent about one million dollars to defeat her. I guess because her opponent is so unlikable and radical. Yes, it is radical and an unsafe message to display a gun next to an infant and small child on your campaign homepage. Contrary to the lies, Felicia is a strong 2nd Amendment supporter. She is a retired Army Colonel. It is a job requirement to be a responsible and trained gun owner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!