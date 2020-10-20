Editor:
Felicia French touts herself as an environmentalist for Arizona. Nothing could be further from the truth. Her arguments are simply borrowed ideas that she thinks are fashionable; and she borrows them from California.
Arizona is not California. The policies she promotes are why people are leaving California. I was one of them.
The fires engulfing California right now are directly due to California’s environmental policies: overgrown forests and the waste of water resources based on nonsensical “feel good” ideas. As a result, California is in dire distress. Why would Arizonans want to repeat California’s mistakes?
If Ms. French feels California should be copied, she should just move there. There is a glut of vacant properties in California now.
Arizona needs leaders who put Arizona first. Felicia French certainly does not.
Joe Welsh, Payson
