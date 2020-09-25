Editor:
Felicia French has been our neighbor in Pine for over a decade. In that time, she’s impressed upon us such an understanding of northern Arizona, from the land itself, to our economy, resources, unique needs, and how we’re affected by the world at large, that it’s easy to choose her as our next representative for Arizona state Senate.
As an Afghan vet with over three decades of military experience including medivac pilot and retiring as army colonel, and a nurse, teacher, and emergency response volunteer — no one can doubt her integrity and commitment to help others.
The kind of perseverance, passion, and focus it takes to do all those things (not to mention recently hiking the Arizona Trail!) tell us that Felicia will energetically tackle everything important to her constituents. As a military trained gun owner herself, Felicia has sane stances on intelligent gun ownership. As a nurse she has firsthand experience in understanding rural health care problems and all it will take to shift toward better access to affordable care.
As a teacher she knows the value of Prop. 208, the ballot measure where revenue is targeted directly to teachers and classrooms to reduce our high student-to-teacher ratio, raising taxes only for individuals making more than $250K/yr and rich businesses — average businesses and 99% of individuals would see NO change, and Arizona state income tax would remain below national average. In the long run, better education improves lives of all Arizonans. Leaders see that!
Felicia offers viable solutions to economic, environmental, health, and education problems that plague our state. Her varied experience gives her perspective that lends to the kind of teamwork mentality needed to represent all interests, not just those with whom she most agrees. She’s one of those rare people able to see the big picture and at the same time focus on details involved in action based solutions. We trust her ability to stay grounded in a storm (like she would when flying helicopters), listen with an open mind, and make things happen, not just talk about it. Felicia French is the best choice to represent us in the Arizona state Senate.
Donald A. Lambert and Susan B. Frank, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!