It is clear the full page ad denouncing Felicia French is paid for by outside sources trying to influence our local election, not the views of the voters of LD6.
I am an Arizonan and French’s views reflect my own. Felicia has studied climate issues and sustainability and knows how to keep our wonderful northern Arizona forests and canyon lands healthy. She understands the rights of indigenous peoples by working with them. She is a gun owner who believes in sensible gun laws. She supports the right of people to immigrate to this country as so many have done for generations. She is a nurse and veteran who cares about people and understands their needs in Arizona. We want Felicia in the Arizona State Senate to bring sensible laws to our state.
Marie Fasano, Payson
I heard Sylvia Allen speak at the Northern Gila County Democrats meeting...
I heard Sen. Allen say, "Climate change is a hoax."
I also heard her say,"The earth is 6,000 years old."
Yet this person leads the Education Committee in the Arizona Senate...
ted paulk
