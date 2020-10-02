Editor:
During the council meeting on Sept. 24, Mayor Morrissey threw a tirade, insisting that “this splash pad will be built.” I have tremendous concerns about a mayor who refuses to recognize that the entire world is dealing with a situation, the likes of which has never been experienced. During situations such as this, typically, the modus operandi is to reduce spending, tighten your belts and be conservative in your plans. However, that is not the case in Payson! We have a mayor who insists on pushing forward with plans for a splash pad, to the tune of nearly half a million dollars! (which will benefit a very small segment of our community) while our community pool (which could benefit every segment of our community) sits in ruins, unusable, and of no benefit to anybody.
Mayor Morrissey makes claims of “saving Payson.” I ask, “from what are you saving Payson?” Tom Morrissey and his wife have been in Payson fewer than five years (sorry, his assertions of visiting Payson for more than 20 years, do not add up to actually living in, knowing, and supporting the community). Most of Morrissey’s supporters are also relative newcomers to the Rim Country. Again, I ask, what exactly are you saving Payson from Mr. Morrissey?
Payson was founded in 1882, and miraculously, it grew, thrived, became the home of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, became the home of more than 15,000 people, and it did all of that without Tom Morrissey and his devoted followers investigating every shadow and penny spent.
Morrissey insists on maintaining a sub-committee to investigate past spending. He stated last night that he will “discuss with the committee moving forward on investigation of the pump house spending.” Despite the recommendation of their chosen attorney to disband the sub-committee.
Michael Chittick, Payson
