Editor:
Suddenlink or Suddenstink, as I like to call them, must have the poorest network and equally woeful customer service of any telecommunications company in existence. Our internet service goes in and out almost daily. We have had their “service” almost five years. During that time there have been chronic signal issues. Until very recently streaming on our ROKU or Firestick has been an adventure. We have experienced signal blips (for lack of a better term) every 10 or 15 seconds that cut out the picture and sound for a second or so. Less frequently that problem also existed with our regular TV channels.
Their repair techs have been out several times to address our problems. Two or three unnecessary modem changes were done in hopes that would rectify the problem. Of course, it didn’t. The technicians that came out were mystified and promised to have a supervisor contact me to see if he or she could ferret out the problem. Never happened. At least I got to pay their outrageous rates and wait their inordinately long appointment times for a tech to come out and not help.
I was looking over my bill and wondered about some charges. For example, there is a monthly charge of $3.50 for a Network Enhancement fee. I just wish I could get a regular steady network connection, much less an enhanced version. Another charge of $3.25 for the Channel Guide and a couple of other surcharges that added $28.06 to my already high bill. Curious about those charges I decided to call billing for an explanation. I was greeted by a recording that Suddenlink is experiencing longer than usual wait times due to the pandemic. What are they doing to alleviate that problem? Taking masks to customers and keeping you on hold while in route? Are they keeping you on hold while reps come to your house and disinfect your modem?
I was advised by the recording that wait times may exceed 20 minutes but I could leave my call back and they would contact me when my turn came up. Forty-seven minutes later I got a call. A few seconds of silence elapsed and voila, I had dial tone. I called again and decided to wait this time in lieu of a call back. After 58 minutes my call was answered but again, dial tone. It appears they win. Still hate them.
Walter Noot, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!