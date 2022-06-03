Don’t know who brought up cutting out garbage companies but this is a matter which no one can win. We agree we could do without the extra trucks on our streets but we live on a cul-de-sac of 14 homes and all but one uses Roadrunners ... and love them!
We had the same difficulty in Tucson, same number of homes, larger lots, three servers plus recyclers, five trucks per week. Our streets were asphalt, no curbs or sidewalks. Over the years they had added more asphalt until the layers were about six inches deep and the trucks WERE knocking off large hunks in sections of street. They put it up for a vote and we lost the best one, Waste Management who has the WORST customer service won, of course and the rest of us were mad, of course. Maybe they could review which service is most prevalent in certain areas and decide that way but think it is better to drop until more of long neglected streets have been improved.
When you have resurfacing done, be sure adequate amounts of asphalt is applied. In Tucson, we had to have them come back because our street was among last, they were running out of asphalt and just “painted” a thin coat. The same happened here, while they did a pretty good job, the cracks were not filled adequately and dirt and grass will soon take over again, widening the cracks sooner. Do we have local contractors? Tucson used an out-of-towner.
Kinda uncomfortable having the owners of Roadrunners on the council, huh? Just my comments.
