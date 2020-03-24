Editor:
Has anyone noticed that the price of gas at our local stations has remained at $2.69 while the commodity price for gas blend has dropped over one dollar in the same time?
Now I understand that it takes time for gas at the old price move through the delivery cycle, but we had better be seeing a drastic drop in price at the pump shortly or we are being gouged!
Notice however, that a price increase in commodity gas blend price results in an almost immediate increase at the pump!
I have no idea who is taking this extra profit, the gas suppliers or the local stations, but it isn’t us the consumer seeing a price drop!
Donald Hocker, Payson
