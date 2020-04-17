Gas prices
Editor:
Crude oil prices are down 67% this year, while Payson gasoline prices are down 10%.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Mr. Mayor, you now have an opportunity to demonstrate your leadership for the benefit of the town and Rim Country.
(Now I see Mr. Trump has joined Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production, thus limiting supplies, which will of course push Payson prices back up.)
Stephen Matlock, Payson
