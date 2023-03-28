GCC 20th anniversary celebration a huge success

Please allow me to correct some information included in the March 17, 2023 article entitled “Local community college celebrates 20th anniversary.” The article indicated that Articles of Incorporation put into effect in 2003 were signed by Eastern Arizona College (EAC) Payson. In reality, Gila County taxpayers approved a tax levy in November 2002 that provided the necessary support to establish Gila Community College (GCC), or more formally Gila County Provisional Community College District (GCPCCD) on March 4, 2003.
As a provisional district recognized by the State of Arizona, GCPCCD contracts with EAC to credential instructors and accredit courses as requested and approved by the GCPCCD Governing Board. The contract with EAC was put in place well after GCPCCD was established.
The 20th anniversary celebration was to recognize the formation of Gila Community College, to introduce GCPCCD Interim President, Dr. Janice Lawhorn, and to thank the Gila County Board of Supervisors and many other organizations and individuals who have supported the college through the years.
Gila Community College has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to sharing other benchmarks and accomplishments with the Payson community very soon!
Dr. Jan Brocker, governing board president, Gila County Provisional Community College District
