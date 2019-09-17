Get over it and move on
There is, and has been for some time now, a small group of residents who do not want Payson to grow and will do anything to prevent growth. We will call them “The Good Ol’ Boys,” the GOBs for short. They have come up with some ridiculous hair-brained schemes, and scams, to defraud the town and get it to spend money it doesn’t have. A few are: the ASU scam, the hockey college/ice arena scam, the Rumsey Park scam and now the RCEF & CCP scam.
Some of our town leaders, part of the GOBs, went along with their ideas and that forced the town to divert money from some badly need projects and repairs. The GOBs tried once with Rumsey Park and it was voted down so they are trying again.
Now that Payson finally has some leadership, the GOBs are losing control and they don’t like it.
Since business as usual isn’t working anymore, they have decided to try to remove the obstacles and get things back to their normal.
The GOBs are scared. They are afraid that, with a little digging, something will pop up that they have been hiding for years.
The people heading up the recall don’t have the nerve to put their names on the petition, instead they have someone else file the paperwork for them. The information on the recall petition is public record, but the filer’s home address, phone number and email address are blacked out. Why?
This recall vote will cost the town $30,000 to $40,000. The recall people should pay for it not the taxpayers, after all it’s their idea.
The town residents voted and let their choices be known. The GOBs didn’t get their way so we, the people, have to put up with their crybaby attitude.
I read the four recall petitions and there is nothing there to warrant a recall; no crimes, no lies, no back-door dealings, no open meeting law violations.
This recall is a black eye for our community. If you don’t like what’s going on, move out. The majority of us are tired of your whining. Just as with Hillary, you lost, get over it and move on.
And by the way, the mayor, not the town manager, is the CEO of Payson.
Bob Graziano, Payson
