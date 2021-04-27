Editor:
Gila County now has more COVID vaccines than people willing to get them. According to an item in the Roundup, most of those choosing not to get the vaccine are between ages 20-44.
This age group doesn’t remember small pox. They don’t remember polio. My parents took me as a baby to get the polio vaccine, and thank God they did. I do not understand the selfishness involved in not getting a vaccine that will allow us to attain herd immunity. Sadly, doing something for the benefit of society as a whole is just not something people do anymore.
To the vaccine deniers out there, whatever your age, get the darn shot! To the younger ones, do you know why I have a small pox vaccination scar on my arm and you do not? It’s because IT WORKED.
Ann Adams
