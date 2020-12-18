Editor:
UNBELIEVABLE! Gosar, Allen, and Blackman want to overturn the presidential election. Who’s initiating a coup d’etat here? Claims of voter fraud are just that, claims. Just because you, Giuliani, Trump kids, and the president himself say there’s voter fraud doesn’t mean there is voter fraud. How do I know? Well, because it’s been weeks since the election and not once has anyone come up with any proof more than a handful of ballots that were mis-marked or miscounted.
What the GOP is really after is those donations they keep begging for. That money isn’t going to fight the “fraudulent” election. That money is going straight into GOP coffers and Trump’s pocket.
It’s time for Gosar, Allen, Blackman, and the rest of their ilk to pull up their big-boy panties and stop gas-lighting their constituents. Aren’t the ballots you want tossed out the very ballots that elected you? Yeah. I thought so. Not so fraudulent when it comes to your particular race, is it?
I suggest you stop the B.S. and get to the real work Arizonans need done. Bridges need to be fixed and built. Schools need to be properly funded. Rural areas need improved internet access and public transportation. Affordable housing is needed all over the state. Yes. There’s lots to do. How about doing it?
Connie Cockrell, Payson
