Editor:
I was delighted to read Peter Aleshire’s reporting on the Arizona Corporation Commission and efforts to expand biomass as a renewable energy source. Simply, we must! And doing so means taking a tough position to mandate actions that get us there.
I follow the ACC closely and have listened to five candidate forums.
Candidates Eric Sloan and Jim O’Connor are steadfastly opposed. They will not support any “mandates” or any meaningful regulatory incentives. But they do excel at broad generalities and soundbites.
Candidate Lea Marquez Peterson, who is mentioned in the articles, seems to have undergone a religious conversion. In the same forums she has declared her opposition to mandates. She has declined to give direct answers in support of specific steps (“mandates”) to get Arizona more renewable energy from solar and wind — but now she supports mandates for biomass?
Candidates Bill Mundell, Ana Tovar and Shea Stanfield have been consistent and clear on their support for renewable energy (solar, wind, biomass, and other technologies). Importantly, they have demonstrated a willingness to make the tough choices to get it done.
If you support moving forward with biomass in a way that will create jobs, save our precious forests and address the terror of wildfires, then you need a team of people who will lead and get the job done.
We have talked about it long enough.
Eric Gorsegner, Phoenix
