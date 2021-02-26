Getting vaccinated
Editor:
I’m scheduled for vaccinations on Sunday, 2-28, with a second on 3-28 up in Payson. This should keep me safe from all those tea-baggers who feel that any dictate for vaccinations is an infringement upon their constitutional right of medicinal freedom, allowing them to be super spreaders to all participants at Republican political rallies, insurrections of national, state and local governments that certify public elections, while disavowing any scientific recommendations that vaccinations are essential to halting the proliferation of COVID-19 via “Fake Crisis” conspiracy theories and “Q” blogs.
I wonder if the Texans who are freezing in the deregulatory atmosphere of their power grid while their senator vacates to Cancun are feeling any differently this afternoon. We’ll see but I doubt that they will.
Britt Staffield, Payson
