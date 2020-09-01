Editor:
I’ve been working on a committee to make it easier for people to vote by providing secure drop boxes to collect ballots in remote areas.
I’m sorry to say that Gila County was the least cooperative county we encountered, both from the county recorder and the supervisors.
These are fairly good paying jobs and you would think these individuals would feel an obligation to serve their constituents.
Having no drop boxes on the other side of the Salt River Canyon is a pretty good indication of how the county officials feel about the voters there.
Eric Kramer, Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!