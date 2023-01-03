Reading the Payson Roundup (recently) a cloud of depression invaded my mind. The Roundup reported Gila County has become a bastion of Republican strength. What does this mean? It means we are living amongst a majority of delusional people willing to believe in the lies of Donald Trump.
If the delusions were harmless there would be hope, but statistics clearly show areas dominated by Republicans suffer more poverty, and social problems than other areas where college educations are more prevalent.
What kind of government are you going to have when election deniers are making the decisions? When a disciple of Trump is using his tactics to manipulate the multitude what will the result be?
Republicans have already shown they are more interested in Hunter Biden’s laptop than inflation, climate change, or the rising power of Russia and China.
Republicans have recently shown they are unwilling to denounce a former president who invites racist and antisemites to dinner.
At this point the only real hope is the old-fashioned rational Republicans will take back the party. Already the battle has begun. The Wendy Rogers wing of the party is fighting the John McCain Republicans about the outcome of the election. Liz Cheney has shown you can be a moral Republican. If only the Gila County Republicans would be struck with honesty and morality we could have a dialogue based on reality.
