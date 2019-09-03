Give it some time
Editor:
Hearing about a recall effort in Payson just makes me feel weary. Aren’t the national efforts to undermine elected officials enough? It would be nice if at the local level we could try some patience and cooperation instead.
We voted for some change, why not give it some time?
Cathy Hines, Payson
We have . After 9 painful months the taxpayers realize this group is nothing short of dysfunctional and not qualified to lead our town ethically or professional.Enough is Enough our town council meetings resemble a 3rd world country and we are ashamed.
You don't know "Jack". And apparently, neither does anyone else!
