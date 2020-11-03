Editor:
Biden is correct when he says we need to work together. This pandemic and climate change is a global problem and no one country can fix it. It is going to take the entire planet in a democratic effort to fix it. What good is a strong economy if we are all sick?
We need a president that can look to his past and say I made a mistake, but I can correct it now that I have more of an understanding of the science of it. It is not going to hurt you to wear a mask and it may save a life.
I was disturbed to read in the Roundup that the mayor was not allowing all the public into a meeting for a chat. Only invited people are allowed in. Was it a private meeting with the mayor and no discussion of town matters or just a political rally? Is this his idea of free speech? Isn’t the position of mayor to represent all the citizens of Payson. What next. Will he place his own armed guards at polling venues and let only invited voters in? Will his armed guards patrol the grounds to make sure that they vote for the “correct” candidates? Will “Wyatt Earp” Morrissey and Wendy Rogers have a private parade down Main Street with them leading, goose stepping to their own agenda surrounded by his armed forces? We know what kind of government Mr. Trump wants when he praises the policy of ruthless dictators.
Please consider the likes of Felicia French and Mark Kelly this election and give our democracy another chance.
We don’t know what the future holds for the survivors of the virus, but medical research suggests that 62% show signs of heart disease after they test negative. This pandemic is going to be a fight to the death for hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Remember it is never too late to get out and vote. Until, that is, it is too late to exercise that right and it goes away.
Tim Fleming, Payson
