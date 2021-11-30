Fellow Rural Arizonans,
I am very proud to announce that two more of our rural eastern Arizona communities have added their leadership and voice to the cause of restoring our rural voice to the legislature. Congratulations to the Town of Springerville and the Town of St. Johns! This brings our running total to nine resolutions adopted. Below is the list. If your government has adopted a resolution or sent letters, but you are not on this list, please shoot me an email and update me. I would be very grateful and it helps to spread encouragement.
5+ Eastern Counties Resolutions adopted: Pima, Miami, Thatcher, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Globe, Duncan, St. Johns and Springerville.
Today, the campaign for Rural AZ will be at the Payson Town Council. At the same time a resolution will also be considered by the Winslow City Council. Unfortunately, I cannot be in both places at the same time. I hope that both rural eastern Arizona communities will be so bold as to add their voices tonight! We will be before the Hayden Town Council on Monday, and the Superior Town Council the following Monday, Nov. 29.
That being said, we have so very little time remaining to adopt resolutions, send letters, and submit comments! Dec. 4 is the final day for public input. Please try to do so before then. Please do not just do one of these. We need EVERYONE to do ALL of these. We need you to spread it out to your local residents and media, getting letters from your citizens, neighbors, chamber directors/board members. I spoke to the Tri-City Fire District on Tuesday. Our message was well received there. Even a fire district struggles with the same rural issues as cities/towns and counties. Please reach out to local schools, fire, and other special districts and forward them our draft letters, resolutions, and comments.
Unfortunately, the Redistricting Commission will not be having many public hearings in eastern Arizona. There will be two (more like one-and-a-half). We need representatives at BOTH hearings to repeat and echo our message. We demand a rural voice in the legislature. We will not be a forgotten backwater to an urban/suburban/metro population center. Adopt the 5+ Eastern Counties proposal! That is our message.
Eastern Arizona public hearings:
Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.at Hon-Dah Casino Conference Center, 777 AZ-260, Pinetop
Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Mazatzal Casino Event Center, Highway 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson
Please attend both meetings. If we can communicate together on this, we can work our regional carpools. One commissioner will be present in Lakeside, while the others will be in Phoenix, with Lakeside connected via a camera, projector, and microphone. Payson will have the whole commission onsite in person. We need representatives at both, but if you can only attend one, make it Payson, where they will have to see you face to face. Invite your town council members, chamber director, EDC director, school board president, family, neighbors, anyone who can repeat and echo the message of giving back a voice to Rural AZ.
Jesse R. Bryant, Globe
