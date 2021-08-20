Editor:
I’m glad the council accepted the splash pad grant. I’m sad one councilor, Schinstock, chose to vote against it. Same councilwoman who quoted at the previous council meeting that a new pool could be built in two years. I disagree, but I am for renovating or just getting Taylor Pool up and running for next summer while a new dream pool is built and I won’t hold Mrs. Schinstock to her two-year promise. In the meantime, the kids just want to swim and have fun.
Dave Golembewski
Why would a council member turn down a $200k+ grant? It doesn't lock the town into any particular plans? Conflicting loyalties come into question. And she admitted that she had never even looked at the plans!
