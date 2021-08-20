Editor:
I attended a Payson Town Council meeting, and I am so proud of the council members and the community of Payson for working through a very difficult subject with civility and professionalism. We listened to multiple community members, business owners and concerned citizens. I witnessed people struggle with both sides of the subject, but what I saw was understanding from each side for the others’ position. I saw council members torn on their decision, knowing they don’t necessarily agree, but understanding their role in carrying out the will of the people. I saw minds open; hearts open and trust open.
That’s how it’s done folks, we’re not going to agree on everything, but what we can agree on is to keep talking, keep listening and keep moving forward.
Very proud indeed.
Abigail Legg, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!