My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the fine folks who stood at the intersection of Highways 87 and 260 last Friday afternoon with their signs of concern regarding global warming.
Many years ago I was involved in Admiral Hyman G. Rickover’s nuclear submarine program. If you were in his program you knew without a doubt what the G. stood for. His dictums couldn’t have carried more weight if they had been engraved on stone tablets. One of his most often heard sayings was “Always believe your worst indication.” There has never been a nuclear reactor incident resulting in loss of life in over 200 U.S. nuclear submarines.
It would be a pretty good philosophy for global warming also.
Bern Juracka, Payson
