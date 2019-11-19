Editor:
I’m offering my personal recommendation to go see the movie “Midway” and take your high school-age kids with you.
Most of the schools aren’t teaching American history, or if they are, they aren’t teaching the horrendous battles we fought to defeat the Japanese and the Nazis in World War II.
The men who fought in the Battle of Midway for not only America, but to prevent the destruction of our very planet, were AMERICANS. This movie, this incredible true story, gives the reasons why Americans have every right to be proud of being American, and shows why our veterans deserve the ultimate in our respect.
No gratuitous gore in this movie, but battle scenes so extreme you wonder how anyone survived them, and many did not. If you have seen other movies depicting the air war and heard some aircrew members exclaim “You could walk on that flak out there!” this movie will show you what that means — the sky is near black with flak as the dauntless dive bombers deliver their bombs, only rarely hitting their targets as the ships yink back and forth in evasive maneuvers.
The Battle of Midway was the turning point in World War II, and the first battle against the Japanese in which they lost. But it was an incredibly near thing.
Go see it, and take your high schoolers. They need to know what it takes to preserve the liberties our nation was founded to preserve and protect.
Donald L. Cline, Star Valley
I hope that it is as accurate and the actors as professional as the original Midway that starred Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda, Glenn Ford, Hal Holbrook, Robert Mitchum, Cliff Robertson, Robert Wagner, etc. etc. If it is of that caliber, it will be VERY unusual for a remake.
I also recommend Battle of the Bulge, Patton (which includes some historical insights of the Carthaginians, etc) Darby's Rangers, The Great Escape, Bridge ove the River Kwai, The Longest Day, Where Eagles Dare, etc.
