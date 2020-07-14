Editor:
It is startling to actually think about what we owe to our firefighters! Where would we be, what would we have left, had it not been for them?
Take a drive north on the Beeline toward Pine or from Airport to the end of McLane Road and look around you! Remembering fairly recent wildfire tragedies should make us think again about the importance of Firewising! And God bless our intrepid firefighters!
Dee Strickland Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!