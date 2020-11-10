Editor:
Depending on what stats you read, citizens use a gun to stop an attacker between 500,000 times and over a million times each year. Only 8% of the time is the attacker shot. That tells us that just displaying the gun stops a perp. So why do the anti-gun people want our guns, answer is obvious, they want us defenseless, the same as the British did. There isn’t any other way to defend yourself but having a gun, not the police, or pepper spray, or an alarm or a gated home. Even most animals have a means of defense. It’s our God given right to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Mass shootings are stopped by a person with a gun, as armed citizens have done many times. If you don’t like guns, don’t buy one, but don’t ask your neighbor to come to your defense with their weapon and put their lives at risk. Crime is getting more rampant these days, and if you choose to be a sheep waiting for the wolves to pull you down, at least let those who own guns, live a life with a means of protecting themselves and maybe even you.
Dell Owens
(2) comments
Dell,
Someone will be along shortly to tell you how nobody wants to take your guns, even though Biden's website outlines his motives. Thankfully he's not in a position to start the gun grab at this point, despite media claims.
Jack
No one is trying to take your guns Dell...NO ONE. Not Biden, not the cops, NO ONE...Unless you do something stupid like the guy in Payson who murdered his unarmed neighbor for coming in his yard to get his dog. Biden's sons served in the military...they carried guns. Just sayin'. You might want to seek some mental help...Paranoia strikes deep. Vietnam Vet.
