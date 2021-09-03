Editor:
Oh, I forgot ... and let’s make sure the WONDERFUL Taliban has plenty of American weaponry to make them even more brutal and vicious.
God help the Afghan people, especially the women, children and Afghan allies. In the short and long run, we didn’t.
How many LIVES and how much money have we wasted on this pathetic war? Don’t get me wrong, I’m overjoyed we’re out of there ... but dang, couldn’t the United States of America have done this in a more rational way?
Ned Schall, Payson
