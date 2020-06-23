Editor:
This letter is in response to the guest comments by Coral Evans, Walt Blackman, and the letter by Robert Horn in the June 12 Roundup.
I am “white,” which I put in quotes because my great-grandmother was the only survivor of the massacre of a Sac-Fox Native American village in Illinois and was adopted by whites. My wife and I have two biracial children and four black grandchildren. We have lived in Appalachia, New York City, the Midwest, and Arizona, and have traveled extensively in Europe, Central America, and South America.
Everywhere we have been we have seen prejudice, as well as caring people loving others different from themselves. In the U.S. we have experienced hateful cruel words from both sides of the racial divide, as well as approval.
Having lived through the 1950s and ’60s we can categorically say this: things have changed. To say “I do not believe this systemic racism will ever change” is to instill fear and hopelessness in our children/grandchildren and to ignore obvious facts.
George Floyd had been in trouble with the law. Yet the officer who murdered him has been fired and arrested. Is that not progress? Visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute across the street from the 16th St. Baptist Church which was bombed in 1963. There you will see how cruel people can be. You will also see progress and hope, if you are willing to see it. As Carol Evans says, there is indeed a way forward. It lies in respect, understanding, acceptance, kindness, patience, and working together. Walt Blackman is right that no one has a right to tell people what to think through name-calling and intimidation. When you refuse to work with someone because they disagree with you, you become the problem.
Let’s raise our children with hope for the future. Tell them to obey the law, and if it needs to be changed we the people can change it. Tell them if an officer says to stop, then stop and show your hands. That’s a conversation every parent should have with every child whether they are black, white, brown, or purple. If we fear or are angry with all people in a certain group then we instill prejudice in our children. There will always be prejudice. There will always be injustice, poverty, and cruelty. There will always be evil. This is not a perfect world. That doesn’t happen until Jesus comes.
In the meantime let’s accept responsibility for our own actions, realize we ourselves are not perfect, see others as brothers and sisters, and help them up when they have fallen. Beyond this, let’s allow forgiveness to overcome anger. We are either the problem or the solution.
God loves us all. Let’s get started on that journey. Together.
George F. Self
(1) comment
You are right. God loves us all. However God does not love all of our actions.
The Word of God clearly supports following the law (many scriptures)
Marxism, socialism, communism, and Antifa are atheistic in principle.
God, obviously, does not support any philosophy based on atheism, looting, attacking police and burning other person's personal property..
It is time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.
Patriotism needs to honored and our founders MUST be respected if we are to remain a country.
I know it is crazy to expect, but these minimal things should be bi-partisan. We are at war and need to be of one mind and purpose.
