IS BIDEN USING UKRAINE TO CRIPPLE OUR ECONOMY?

My question may sound sarcastic. First I pray everyday that God will protect the country of Ukraine.

From the start of his term in office President Biden and his AOCrazies have determined our country should be “green.” This despite the impact on our country and allies.

What is the goal? Make all of us drive electric vehicles! I would like to request Biden, AOC and Schumer drive an electric vehicle across the Arizona desert in the summer. One must wonder how comfortable they would be recharging their vehicles in 110+ degree heat.

Richard Kerr, Payson

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Richard,

They don't care. The green initiative is a feel good movement. It's all about the optics of driving your electric vehicle to get on your private jet and fly to a climate summit, with 400 more private jets, and then go back to your megayacht that runs on diesel.

If they really cared, they would investigate the mining and manufacturing processes that are required for green vehicle batteries. Mined and transported by diesel powered equipment, loaded onto diesel powered ships and taken overseas for manufacturing, typically in China, who is anything but green, then mated with vehicles and loaded back into diesel powered ships and brought back to the US. We won't even talk about disposal of the used batteries. Total smoke show.

Jack

