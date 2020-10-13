Editor:
I read with interest the notification in the Oct. 6 Roundup that Jolynn Schinstock is withdrawing her participation in the Tea Party debate with Deborah Rose on Oct. 13. After attending the last debate at Messinger Funeral Home and witnessing the underhanded debate tactics by Deborah Rose, I can only say: “Good decision Jolynn.”
The local Tea Party debate gathering will be filled with far right, bigoted individuals ready to pounce on Mrs. Schinstock. She will remain focused, steady and ethical on her road to victory Nov. 3.
Mary Kastner, Payson
