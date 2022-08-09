Editor:
On July 19th, something happened that Democrats didn’t want to happen. A good guy with a gun took down a bad guy with a gun, stopping the killing of dozens of people.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 9:28 am
The incident happened at the Greenwood Mall in Indiana. The bad guy arrived at the mall with two hidden rifles and a handgun and began firing on patrons in a crowded food court.
The incident happened at the Greenwood Mall in Indiana. The bad guy arrived at the mall with two hidden rifles and a handgun and began firing on patrons in a crowded food court.
The 22-year-old good guy heard the first shots and immediately took action. At 40 yards (a long shot for a pistol), his first round struck the shooter, drawing his attention away from shooting more patrons. The good guy continued firing until the shooter was on the ground and fully disabled. Eight of 10 rounds fired struck the bad guy. Incredible accuracy!
The bad guy had more than 100 rounds of ammo on him but was only able to fire 24 rounds in just 17 seconds before he was struck by the first round from the good guy.
17 seconds! It ended quickly because a good guy was on site with a gun! And a bunch of people are alive today because of this young man.
As one who spent a career in public safety and responded to many, many shootings, it could have easily taken 17 MINUTES from the first 911 call, for police to arrive on scene, enter a large mall, scan the corridors as officers advanced, before entering the food court. It would be longer if the officers took fire from the bad guy.
So, how did the Democrat snowflakes and woke’s respond to this life saving event?
They immediately focused on the fact that the good guy violated the malls “gun free zone.” Thank God he did so or dozens would lay dead today. The malls owner smartly issued a big thank you to the good guy and called him a hero.
Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to use the word “hero,” rather, calling him a “bystander.”
It should be noted that research of mass shooters has determined, in nearly every case, the shooter purposely selected a gun free zone to do their evil deed. They’re cowards and didn’t want to get killed. Sweet surprise this time!
So, what did we learn? Gun free zones create a kill zone! Good guys with a gun save many lives.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
